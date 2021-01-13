Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell sentenced to prison for investment scheme

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3284488" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ted Oberg has more about Houston megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and defrauding investors.Caldwell was indicted on the charges two years ago.Court papers show the pastor and his investment advisor sold nearly $3.5 million in worthless pre-revolutionary Chinese bonds to the elderly and other vulnerable investors.Since pleading guilty last year, Caldwell has paid back nearly all the money to investors.Caldwell was the pastor of the Windsor Village United Methodist Church and was a spiritual adviser to presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.Windsor Village issued the following statement following Caldwell's sentencing: