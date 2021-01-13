Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell sentenced to prison for investment scheme

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and defrauding investors.

Caldwell was indicted on the charges two years ago.

Court papers show the pastor and his investment advisor sold nearly $3.5 million in worthless pre-revolutionary Chinese bonds to the elderly and other vulnerable investors.
SEE ALSO: Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell indicted for wire fraud and money laundering

Since pleading guilty last year, Caldwell has paid back nearly all the money to investors.

READ MORE: Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell insists bonds he sold are legitimate

Caldwell was the pastor of the Windsor Village United Methodist Church and was a spiritual adviser to presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

WATCH: Learn more about Kirbyjon Caldwell
EMBED More News Videos

Ted Oberg has more about Houston megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell.



EXCLUSIVE ABC13 INTERVIEW
EMBED More News Videos

Lawyer for Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell addresses fraud charges today



Windsor Village issued the following statement following Caldwell's sentencing:

"Today, our visionary leader, Kirbyjon Caldwell, personally appeared in the courtroom of Chief Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. in Shreveport, Louisiana, and was sentenced. Caldwell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on March 11, 2020. He was indicted on March 29, 2018.

During today's hearing, Caldwell expressed his profound remorse and accepted full responsibility for his actions. The court found that Caldwell made full restitution to all of the victims. Notably, restitution began prior to indictment and was completed before sentencing. Many victims were paid over and above the amount that they invested. Voluntary restitution is virtually unheard of and extremely rare in these kinds of cases.

Lay Preacher Caldwell, who is no longer an ordained elder in the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, never stopped serving the community. As a direct result of this servant leadership, 980 part-time and full-time jobs were created; 258 acres of land have been developed and more than $168 million in economic value has been added to our community, a historically underserved community. These contributions include 462 homes, a YMCA, nationally known franchise restaurants, health care providers, an independent senior living facility and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, to name a few.

Caldwell has expressed his deep remorse and has apologized on numerous occasions. According to Floyd LeBlanc, Chairman of The Windsor Village Church Family Personnel Committee, The Windsor Village Lay Leadership has acknowledged Caldwell's full restitution and accepted his apology. "We look forward to more lives being changed and more destinies being shaped as The Windsor Village Church Family continues to fulfill its God-given mission, in Jesus's Name, said LeBlanc. The Kingdom Building continues!"

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonindictmentmoneychurchu.s. & worldmoney launderingfraudinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeached for 2nd time after Capitol riot
Rockets trade Harden in 4-team blockbuster deal, ESPN reports
HPD officer was part of Capitol storm, chief says
Olympian Keller charged with taking part in US Capitol riot
Texas is 2nd state to surpass 2M COVID-19 cases
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Drive-thru vaccine clinic at NRG Park will be invitation only
Show More
Only in Texas: Region warms up to 70s days after snow
Runner uses miles to help young cancer patients
Want to stop wearing masks? This is what has to happen
New car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths
Vaccine supply will catch up with demand, officials assure
More TOP STORIES News