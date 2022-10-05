WATCH LIVE

Favorite Houston watering hole opens 'longest bar in Texas' in bustling Woodlands locale

ByEric Sandler via CultureMap logo
11 minutes ago
WOODLANDS, Texas -- One of Houston's most popular patio bars has opened its third location. Kirby Ice House has arrived in The Woodlands.

First announced last year, the new Kirby Ice House occupies a prime location at 1700 Lake Robbins Dr. that's near The Woodlands Mall, Market Street, and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. With 10,000-square-feet of interior space and an 18,000-square-foot patio, the massive bar has room for 700 people.

The interior features a 141-foot-long bar, which dwarfs the 120-foot bar at the Memorial/Spring Branch location and is touted as the longest bar in Texas. Follow all the games on 61 HDTVs or a 300-inch jumbo screen. Interior details include Kirby Ice House signatures like vintage posters of actors and actresses and Texas signage. A 30-foot tall live oak tree provides shade on the patio.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

