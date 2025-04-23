Sugar Land medical radiologic tech temporarily suspended after facing child porn charges

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A medical radiologic technologist in Sugar Land was suspended last week after being accused of having child porn.

The Texas Board of Radiologic Technology says it temporarily suspended David Jacob Bettsack's MRT certificate on April 17 after learning of the allegations.

Fort Bend County records show Bettsack was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography in February.

"His continuation in the practice of medical radiologic technology poses a continuing threat to public welfare," the board said.

Officials said the temporary suspension will remain in place until the board takes further action.

Bettsack is set to be arraigned next week.