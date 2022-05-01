Kingwood Park HS parent urging community to come together, help stop the violence

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- After two Kingwood Park High School students were hospitalized in two separate incidents, a parent believes more needs to be done and is calling on the community for help.On Wednesday, Humble ISD confirms two students went into a bathroom, and one started attacking the other. The student's family said he was hospitalized for three days. ABC13 is not naming the student at this time after the student and his family has received threats to their safety following the incident.On Thursday, Cheyla Glenn said she was reading about Wednesday's incident when she got a call from one of her sons."I was at work and as my son was seizing," Glenn said. "My other son called me and told me I need to get to the school. He got hit and he's seizing on the ground."Glenn said the school administration staff showed her video of the incident and it matched her son's story of the attack."Found out he tried to defend another student from getting jumped and it didn't go as planned," Glenn said. "He got shoved from behind. Shoved to the ground and that's when they started kicking him on the side of his head until he started seizing."Her son, who is junior in high school, was hospitalized and will have to see a neurologist.Glenn believes the same group of students are involved in the two separate incidents. Glenn believes this group allegedly has some connection to a gang or has a gang-like mentality.She said she will be keeping all of her children home from school until corrective action is taken.Both parents told ABC13 they plan to press charges."We all need to stick together and we need to get justice for the boys for what has happened the last two days," Glenn said. "We need to put a stop to all of it and something needs to be done for the safety of the other students. There are other students in this school who are afraid to come to school now because of these two incidents that have happened. Our children shouldn't be afraid."Humble ISD sent the following statement to parents on Thursday and to ABC13: