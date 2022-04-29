school fight

2 fights in 1 day involving several students lead to extra security in Kingwood Park High School

Kingwood Park High School fights lead to extra security

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Humble ISD is increasing Kingwood Park High School security after two fights broke out Wednesday.

The high school sent out a letter to the parents of all the students.

Dear Kingwood Park Families,

Since yesterday afternoon, we have been working to gather facts and present them to authorities. As you can understand, investigators need time to do their work so that we can share factual information.
On Wednesday, at approximately 12:30 p.m. during Flex Hour, two male students exchanged words in a hallway and agreed to go into a restroom, where the disagreement changed from words to a physical altercation. Other students came into the restroom to watch, and some students took videos with their phones. One of the students was hit in the face and jaw several times.
A student then went across the hall from the restroom and informed a teacher, who responded immediately. Administrators, police and the school nurse responded immediately. The boy who had left the restroom was located within minutes.
The student required medical attention. The other student is now facing consequences. Humble ISD Police are in the process of presenting evidence to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. The Harris County District Attorney's Office is the jurisdiction that has the authority to file criminal charges.

Additionally, today during Flex Hour, seven students were involved in a fight in which one student needed medical attention following the fight. Administrators and police are investigating this incident. Students involved have been identified. We are in contact with their parents and consequences will be determined.
These incidents are unacceptable for our school. There are consequences for behavior that impacts student well-being and the learning environment.
We are aware of rumors on social media and work with our police to investigate. Classes will be held as usual Friday. Parents are always free to send a note that their student is absent, if the parent chooses to keep them home. Additional police officers will be present on campus as a precautionary measure. Effective Friday, April 29, our bell schedule will include three lunch periods instead of all students being together in one Flex Hour until further notice.
I want to encourage any student who witnesses a situation in progress to immediately inform an adult. To watch a situation play out and take video provides attention to the assailant and encourages more violence. Please report any concerns to school staff, Humble ISD Police at 281-641-7900, or through the Humble ISD iHELP app.

Sincerely,

Wes Solomon
Principal

The mom of the student who needed medical attention said her son is still in the hospital with his jaw wired shut, among other injuries.

A protest was planned for Friday at 7:15 a.m. at Kingwood Park.
