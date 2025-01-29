Business owners near Cy-Springs HS frustrated with after-school fights: 'I don't get it'

Businesses near Cy-Springs High School say they've had enough of the after-school fights near their property.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Businesses near Cy-Springs High School have had enough of the after-school fights.

A trip to the dentist on Monday afternoon came with a full-on brawl right outside the window. In a video shared with ABC13, patients and employees react in shock to the escalating violence.

The fight happened in the 7600 block of Fry Road in a strip center across the street from the school, where dozens of students were involved.

Instead of going home, Efraim Hernandez told ABC13 that students head to the neighboring business parking lots, and fights are common occurrences.

"How often are there fights?" ABC13 reporter Jessica Willey asked.

"Maybe twice a week," Hernandez, who is the owner of Tavo's Mexican Grill, responded.

Hernandez had his own video to share of a recent fistfight outside the restaurant.

If it's not fighting, Hernandez says for two hours every school day, the parking lot gets overrun by cars with parents trying to pick up their kids or kids just hanging out. He says they contact the school for help, but their complaints go nowhere.

"It's not good for business," Hernandez said. "At least send somebody between 2:45 and 3:30 p.m. for police to make sure to stop the fights or send those kids home. I don't know what they're doing over here. I don't get it."

ABC13 contacted Cy-Fair ISD, and a spokesperson said they are looking into the issue.

Hernandez said the restaurant has been open for 18 months. He likes the location and the patrons, but he does not like the after-school trouble.

