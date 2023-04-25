Houston Airport System to conduct investigation into how naked man bypassed security measures

All facilities under the Houston Airport Systems are equipped with a multilayer security program that led to the identification of the man who breached high-level security.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Airport System said an investigation is underway after a man breached security and was found naked on the tarmac.

On Saturday, an airport call went out over the radio that had nothing to do with a plane. A man with no clothes was spotted at Terminal E, near a gate, and passed out. Houston police say the man was arrested and brought to the hospital.

"After 9/11, it's very important for us to be aware of what's going on in situations and for airport security to be tight," passenger Eva Anassi explained. "We don't want another 9/11 to happen."

"I'm actually kind of shocked because I feel like the airport security is pretty strong," passenger Mutmainah Adeyemi said.

"Transparency," passenger Cecile Landi expressed.

"Telling us exactly why it happened and how it happened and how they're going to make it, not an occurrence anymore," she said.

A Houston Airport System spokesperson said the investigation would take place, but no further details will be given.

"Any breach of security is a concern at Houston Airports and is always followed by a robust investigation by airport security and operations personnel. Due to security concerns, Houston Airports will not disclose how this individual gained access to the secure area. The Houston Airport System's multilayered security program at its facilities led to the individual being identified and apprehended near the ramp area at Terminal E. No flights, baggage handling equipment, or employee duties were compromised while Houston Fire and Houston police responded to the trespasser. No one was hurt during the incident. A person that gains access to a secure area at our airport facilities can face trespassing charges and/or additional federal charges depending on the circumstances of the incident," the spokesperson said.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office didn't charge the man.

Instead, he was ordered to participate in a mental health program.

"That is something real," passenger Desiree Burnley said.

"You hear a lot about that too. That is a growing concern. People are more aware of mental issues. Hopefully, that raises more awareness on mental health issues and we need to do more to address that," Burnley said.

"I like the idea that they're not charging him. However, it's important to find him treatment," Adeyemi said. "I feel like if they make anything court ordered they should make it court ordered for him to a mental institute or something like that."

It's a passengers hope will lead to change and ensure it doesn't happen again. "I struggle to go through security dressed with all my stuff. So, I don't even know how he got inside," Landi said. "It's pretty crazy."

