sexual assault

Convicted sex offender tells ABC13 he didn't assault teen girls at Galleria

King Jeron Williams Coleman is accused of inappropriately touching girls leaving the restroom by the food court in the Galleria
By
EMBED <>More Videos

What a convicted sex offender said to ABC13 crew in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A convicted sex offender accused of inappropriately touching two underage teens at the Galleria mall over the summer didn't face a judge as expected Tuesday morning, but he still had plenty to say to an ABC13 crew before he left court.

King Jeron Williams Coleman, 35, has been charged on two counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact.

But on Tuesday, a judge reset his case for February 2022.

Still, he walked up ABC13 reporter Brhe Berry and her photographer and said, "Hey, I'm the guy you're here for. I had a DWI charge, but now I'm being accused of inappropriately touching two girls. I didn't do that."

ABC13 asked if he wanted to talk on camera, and he said he was going to wait until his attorney was present.

According to court records from June, the girls were leaving the restroom by the food court in the Galleria, when Coleman walked up to them, asked them a question and assaulted them. Coleman then took off from the scene, but was arrested by police after a brief chase.

Coleman already has a previous conviction of sexual assault of a child out of Louisiana.

"He's got a track record as far as these cases go, but we know that these are typically the tip of the iceberg and that's what, as a child advocate, is most disturbing and scary," said Randy Burton, founder of Justice for Children, in June.

On top of that, when Coleman allegedly committed the most recent crime, he was already out on bond for another crime - an assault of a family member charge. In fact, court records show he has 11 convictions of criminal cases just in Harris County. The convictions range from public lewdness to assault to failing to comply as a sex offender.

Coleman also bonded out for the charges involving the teen girls.

ORIGINAL STORY: Convicted sex offender accused of assaulting 2 teens at Galleria
EMBED More News Videos

A convicted sex offender with a history of arrests is accused of inappropriately touching two teens at the Galleria Mall. Court records said it all happened right outside of a bathroom. Hit play to learn more about this report you'll only see on ABC13.



Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsex assaultmallsexually assaultsex traffickingsexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Man accused of assaulting jogger charged with sexual assault of teen
Missing Chinese tennis star reappears in Beijing
Volleyball players indicted after teen says she was forcibly stripped
Civil rights suit filed against former officer accused of sexual abuse
TOP STORIES
250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike
Fire leaves 4 Houston families without homes on Thanksgiving
H-E-B leader gifts $5M to historic Houston-area university
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old out out of Dickinson
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Show More
Downtown Houston Thanksgiving Day parade canceled due to weather
Man accused of dragging HPD officer after shoplifting arrested
Dry but cool for Black Friday
Super Feast food donation event still desperately needs volunteers
ABC13 job fair offers parents way to get childcare covered for 1 year
More TOP STORIES News