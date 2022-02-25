New Third Ward bookstore amplifying voices of Black literature and community

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Terri Hamm's daughter, Elle, found it challenging to find books that resonated with her and her experiences as a young Black girl, Hamm decided it was time to open a bookstore space curated by blackness that focuses on diverse stories and uplifting the community.
Hamm began Kindred Stories by offering pop-ups around the city of Houston at different local community events.
After its success and witnessing a want for a storefront from the community, Hamm opened the doors to Kindred Stories' semi-permanent location in October 2021. It's become a community favorite located right in the heart of Third Ward on the Project Row Houses campus and has hosted author chats with stars like Gabrielle Union and Tabitha Brown.
Hamm says Kindred Stories is thankful for its customers who are like family to her.
"I want people to feel like they are being prioritized, like we've built this store and stocked this store with them in mind," Hamm said.
Hamm says serving the young reader is at the center of the inspiration of the store.
Kindred Stories also recently launched a Young Adult book club for young readers.
The bookstore is tiny, yet mighty, occupying a space in the historic Project Row houses campus.
"Project Row House has been a model for what community and social connection can really look like and providing opportunities for lesser known artists. Being here on the Project Row houses campus has been really special," Hamm said.
As a wife and mom of two, Terri said she reads as a form of self-care.
Her family has provided her the support she needs to be able to thrive as an entrepreneur.
Kindred Stories not only has a wide selection of diverse books, but also items from local artisans. You can shop at Kindred Stories Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Keep up with all of Kindred Stories' upcoming events on kindredstorieshtx.com and follow them on social media!
