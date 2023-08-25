Harris County Department of Education board president Andrea Duhon said without more support, some very deserving creative arts students might not get the chance to compete for honors in Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Creative young minds in need of your support to reach Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With so much emphasis on STEM education in recent years, advocates in Harris County are reminding everyone how crucial support is for our creative students.

In celebration of 30 years of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, The Education Foundation of Harris County will host a luncheon Sept. 12 to support these young minds in their bids to compete.

Click here for information on The HeART of Education Luncheon

"A lot of these students have been pushed aside a little bit," said Andrea Duhon, board president of the Harris Co. Department of Education. "We want to make sure that we're supporting the students who are able to make a real difference in that field."

Duhon said she was thrilled when a group of local students were chosen to compete at nationals last year in New York.

"A lot of these students were not able to afford to pay to go to the competition," Duhon said.

Thanks to donations, the students were given grants to go to the Big Apple. Duhon said its opportunities like these that can change lives.

"Can you imagine the impact that that has on a student?" Duhon said. "The life experience that they're able to obtain from being able to actually go and compete in New York City?"

Last year, the education foundation provided over $1 million in funds to fill gaps that Harris County's 25 school districts could not.

Schools benefit through foundation grants for new technology, public health and safety services, and for deserving students, a scholarship program affords them the chance to go on to college or trade school.

"We want to multiply that," Duhon said.

The HeART of Education Luncheon will happen Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Junior League of Houston, 1811 Briar Oaks Ln.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit the Education Foundation's website.