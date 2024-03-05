Harris County DA Kim Ogg experiences voting issues after ballot already cast in her name

Harris County DA Kim Ogg said she experienced voting issues on Super Tuesday due to a mix-up with her domestic partner voting under the same name.

Harris County DA Kim Ogg said she experienced voting issues on Super Tuesday due to a mix-up with her domestic partner voting under the same name.

Harris County DA Kim Ogg said she experienced voting issues on Super Tuesday due to a mix-up with her domestic partner voting under the same name.

Harris County DA Kim Ogg said she experienced voting issues on Super Tuesday due to a mix-up with her domestic partner voting under the same name.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg was not happy exiting the polls Tuesday morning after she was initially told she was not qualified to vote.

This happened after the Harris County Clerk's Office said Ogg's partner, who's registered to vote under the same address, voted early under the district attorney's name by mistake.

Although the clerk's office said this was an isolated incident, Ogg said she was concerned this could happen to someone else.

SEE MORE: Will Harris County voters give Kim Ogg a 3rd term as district attorney? Sean Teare stands in the way

"It's very concerning that this could happen to a candidate, and you know, I just want to warn people - make sure you know who you're voting under in terms of your name," Ogg said. "I've just never seen this happen."

In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, the clerk's office said the following, in part:

"Clerical errors can occur at the polls. It is the voter's responsibility to verify that their information on the iPad screen is correct before they are issued a poll code."

The clerk's office said the voter error was resolved Tuesday morning so Ogg could continue casting her ballot.

"There are no flawless elections. There are smooth elections, and we normally mitigate all of that in a very timely manner," Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth said during a press conference.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, X and Instagram.

RELATED: Polls open at more than 500 voting locations across Harris County for Super Tuesday