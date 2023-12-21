Driver found asleep in stranger's home after passenger killed in NW Harris Co. crash, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A family was shocked to find a man asleep in their bed after a deadly crash landed in their front yard in northwest Harris County.

Investigators said the driver was going so fast, he drove over a culvert and cleared an entire bayou.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Killough Drive near West Montgomery Road.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said a black BMW was speeding westbound on Killough when it ramped a culvert, launched into the air, cleared the entire bayou, and kept driving. Officials estimated the bayou is about 50 feet wide.

When the car landed, the driver lost control, slammed into a tree, and flipped over in the front yard of a home, HCSO said. The female passenger in the BMW was killed.

The driver survived and somehow broke a window of home and entered, startling the two adults who were inside, investigators said.

They called 911 and when deputies showed up, they found the driver passed out on a bed.

"I imagine it's very scary -- 3 o'clock in the morning, you're hearing what sounds like a horrific car crash and then broken glass. Very traumatic for them," Sgt. B. Bondurant said. "There's no reason why a sober and prudent driver wouldn't have stopped after going airborne. This individual does not stop, which leads us to believe that there is intoxication involved."

HCSO said the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He will likely be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

