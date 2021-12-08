shooting

Gunman on the run after 1 person injured in shooting at central Texas mall

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- A gunman remains on the run after causing panic for shoppers and employees inside a mall in central Texas.

Overnight, police released surveillance images in hopes of identifying the shooter. The man is wearing a white hat, a face mask and gloves and appeared to be pointing a gun in one of the images.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.



One person was shot multiple times and was taken by helicopter to a hospital, where he was stabilized for his injuries.

"He was conscious and breathing when he left in the helicopter," Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said.

Local reports say the victim was found in the Finish Line store.

The shooting sparked panic among customers shopping during the holiday season.

"My first thought was just to grab my kid and run as fast as I can to somewhere we can hide behind and see what's going on behind us," one witness said. "That's what's scary, not knowing where they were."

"I was very shook because it could've happened to my store," another person said. "Like, why did this happen?"

Audio of the shooting was captured on surveillance video from a nearby store, the Killeen Daily Herald reported. In the video, 10 gunshots can be heard as customers and employees ran for cover.

Killeen is about 60 miles north of Austin.

It's not clear if the shooting was random or if the victim was targeted.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
