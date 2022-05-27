Houston man sentenced life in prison without parole for killing Spring couple, according to DAO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- More than four years after a Spring couple was tied up and executed in their home, the first man to go to trial in the case has been found guilty of their murders. Khari Ty Kendrick was found guilty Friday afternoon with an automatic life sentence without parole, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.Kendrick is one of three men accused of killing the Spring couple in a 2018 home invasion, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said."The capital murder of Jenny and Bao Lam, two immigrants who worked hard and were prosperous, is such a devastating tragedy because they were shining examples of how much you can accomplish in Houston," Ogg said. "A sentence of life in prison without parole is justice for such a random attack and brazen disregard for human life."In January 2018, Jenny and Bao Lam, both 61, were found tied up inside their home and both had been shot execution-style. Their son made the horrifying discovery.The Lams were successful entrepreneurs who owned several Subway franchises and had two adult children.Richard, the couple's son, said he is hopeful that evidence in the case will yield convictions and his family will receive some justice."They need to think for the rest of their lives about what they did behind bars. They can reflect on it for however long they live. I don't think they should be out in the streets," said Richard.Khari's brother, Aakiel Kendrick, and Erick Peralta are awaiting trial on charges of capital murder. The three men were caught after a tipster who knew two of the defendants saw surveillance video of the trio breaking into the Lams' gated community on Jan. 13, 2018, the district attorney's office said."After four long years, we are grateful to the jury for getting justice for the Lam family," said a chief in the Major Offenders Division.Aakiel Kendrick is due in court June 7.