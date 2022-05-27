trial

Houston man sentenced life in prison without parole for killing Spring couple, according to DAO

EMBED <>More Videos

Trial continues for man charged in Spring couple's 2018 murder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- More than four years after a Spring couple was tied up and executed in their home, the first man to go to trial in the case has been found guilty of their murders. Khari Ty Kendrick was found guilty Friday afternoon with an automatic life sentence without parole, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

Kendrick is one of three men accused of killing the Spring couple in a 2018 home invasion, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

"The capital murder of Jenny and Bao Lam, two immigrants who worked hard and were prosperous, is such a devastating tragedy because they were shining examples of how much you can accomplish in Houston," Ogg said. "A sentence of life in prison without parole is justice for such a random attack and brazen disregard for human life."

SEE RELATED STORY: 3 suspects arrested in execution-style killing of Spring couple

In January 2018, Jenny and Bao Lam, both 61, were found tied up inside their home and both had been shot execution-style. Their son made the horrifying discovery.

The Lams were successful entrepreneurs who owned several Subway franchises and had two adult children.

SEE ALSO: Capital murder suspect out on bond after execution-style killing of couple in 2018, records show

Richard, the couple's son, said he is hopeful that evidence in the case will yield convictions and his family will receive some justice.

"They need to think for the rest of their lives about what they did behind bars. They can reflect on it for however long they live. I don't think they should be out in the streets," said Richard.

SEE ALSO: Timeline: What led investigators to suspects wanted in Spring couple's murder

Khari's brother, Aakiel Kendrick, and Erick Peralta are awaiting trial on charges of capital murder. The three men were caught after a tipster who knew two of the defendants saw surveillance video of the trio breaking into the Lams' gated community on Jan. 13, 2018, the district attorney's office said.

"After four long years, we are grateful to the jury for getting justice for the Lam family," said a chief in the Major Offenders Division.

Aakiel Kendrick is due in court June 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countytrialparolecrimemurderhomicide investigationexecutiondouble murderprison
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIAL
Depp, Heard defamation trial continues with closing arguments
Amber Heard ends testimony asking Johnny Depp to 'leave me alone'
Depp retakes witness stand, calls Heard's allegations 'insane'
Heard rests case at libel trial without calling Depp
TOP STORIES
NRA day 1: Pres. Trump due to speak as protest zones activated
Beto O'Rourke, Parkland survivor challenges NRA in Houston protest
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
Ozone Pollution Watch in effect today
Texas survivor apologized to dad for blood on clothes, losing glasses
Massacre survivor says gunman told them: 'You're all gonna die'
4th grader 'did what she had to to survive' Uvalde shooting, aunt says
Show More
KIPP HS student detained for cyber weapon threat, officials say
'Broken': Mental health availability, funding 'not enough'
Yankees and Rays share gun violence facts instead of game coverage
Suspected rapist who confessed to murders gets 65 years in prison
Carnival Cruise ship smokestack catches fire in Turks & Caicos
More TOP STORIES News