Baytown man sentenced to 46 years for chasing down ex-wife and shooting her to death in 2016

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found guilty of chasing down his ex-wife and killing her seven years ago was sentenced to more than four decades in prison this week.

A Harris County jury gave the 46-year punishment to 44-year-old Allen Dale Edwards for the 2016 murder of 29-year-old Keyanna Cherrell Gardiner.

Edwards and Gardiner, who had two children together, were divorced and had been living apart for more than three years, officials said, adding that the two would often fight over child custody.

On the night of March 19, 2016, Gardiner was reportedly riding in her friend's car at about 3 a.m. and was asleep in the passenger seat. Authorities said her friend drove them to Edwards' home and apparently threw an aerosol can to break a window at his house.

Edwards told his mother to call the police, but instead of waiting, he allegedly grabbed his gun, got into his vehicle, and chased the two women down in their SUV.

Officials said at some point, the two vehicles were on Highway 146 heading toward the Fred Hartman Bridge when Edwards shot at the SUV through his driver's side window.

Edwards eventually pulled in front of the white SUV and stopped, causing the women to crash into the rear end of his car, authorities said. He then reportedly got out and fired at least one more time into the SUV, hitting Gardiner in the chest and killing her.

Authorities said he then also punched the woman driving the car. She was transported to the hospital and had to undergo reconstructive surgery.

Edwards was detained by a Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office deputy in the area and was later charged in Gardiner's death.

He must serve at least half of the prison sentence before being eligible for parole.