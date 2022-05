HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are in search of a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Saturday in north Houston near Jensen Drive and Sadler Street, authorities say.Kevin Camacho, 16, is described to be a Hispanic boy, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.Camacho was last seen wearing a black shirt with a lowrider symbol, brown and black ripped shorts, grey socks, and black Nike slides.If you have any information concerning Kevin, you are urged to call Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or the Houston Police Missing Person Division at 832-394-1840.