3 people shot during party at short-term rental property in Katy, suspect still at large, HCSO says

Deputies said there were as many as 200 people at the party, with most of them being teens. Two of the victims shot are believed to be 16 and 17 years old.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left three people injured Saturday night at a party, attended by mostly teenagers.

Deputies responded to the call at about 11:30 p.m. at a short-term rental property on 21123 Bridgemeadows Lane, HCSO said.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were as many as 200 people at this party, with most of them being teens.

Investigators believe two of the victims shot are 16 and 17 years old.

Deputies said both are expected to survive, but are unsure about the details on the third victim, because they left in a car before HCSO arrived.

At the scene, the front and back yard could be seen littered with trash, such as red plastic cups, ripped clothing stained with blood, and beer cans. The fence in the back yard is left damaged with holes, seemingly from people trying to escape when the shots rang out.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

