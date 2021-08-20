katy isd

Did Katy ISD really encourage students cough on each other?

Katy ISD shuts down Twitter troll spreading false COVID protocol

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Katy ISD is trying to shut down a Twitter troll that used a fake account to spread a false message about the district's COVID-19 protocol.

Two days after the first day of school, the district is reporting 302 active COVID-19 cases, most of them among students.

Some people have been critical of the district for not requiring masks.

In a response to a concerned parent, the imposter account tweeted, "We want to encourage students to cough on each other as much as possible to build immunity. Thank you!"



The account uses the district's logo as a profile photo and has a similar Twitter handle, but there's an extra "D."

The real Katy ISD responded, letting parents know it's a fake account.

The district says it's working to have it removed.

RELATED: Katy ISD approves virtual learning for K through 6th grade students
While the virtual learning programs are expected to be temporary, they are available for families concerned about COVID-19. Here's what to know.

