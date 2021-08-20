Did Katy ISD really encourage students cough on each other?

Two days after the first day of school, the district is reporting 302 active COVID-19 cases, most of them among students.
Some people have been critical of the district for not requiring masks.
In a response to a concerned parent, the imposter account tweeted, "We want to encourage students to cough on each other as much as possible to build immunity. Thank you!"
Hello there, the above tweet by "@ KatyISDD" is not a representative of the District and is a spam account.— Katy ISD (@katyisd) August 19, 2021
The account uses the district's logo as a profile photo and has a similar Twitter handle, but there's an extra "D."
The real Katy ISD responded, letting parents know it's a fake account.
The district says it's working to have it removed.
