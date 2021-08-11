online learning

Katy ISD approves virtual learning for K through 6th grade students

EMBED <>More Videos

These are virtual learning options some districts will offer

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Katy Independent School District says virtual learning is now an option for students enrolled in kindergarten through the sixth grade.

The move was approved during Tuesday's board meeting. Katy ISD's Katy Virtual Academy (KVA) online learning program will be open for enrollment Wednesday morning.

Parents can begin applying at 10 a.m. and must apply by midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 17, to enroll in the virtual instructional model.

Online instruction through KVA will officially begin on Monday, Aug. 30, and extend through Friday, Oct. 15.

"The KVA Grades K-6 program is being made available for parents of those students who may wish to immunize their child against COVID, but do not currently have the option to do so due to minimum age requirements tied to the current iteration of the vaccine," said the district in a statement.

Additional information regarding the program can be found on the Katy Virtual Academy K-6 website.

Additional items approved during the meeting include the following:

COVID-19 paid leave for employees

The board approved 10 additional days of paid leave for employees who test positive for COVID. They'll be required to quarantine. The days are in addition to employees' existing leave bank.

Employee and student COVID-19 testing site

Katy ISD expanded its employee testing site to include students.

Intermittent school to home learning model

The board also approved providing students who are required to isolate due to the virus, or any other medical condition, a learning option where they can access their assignments through the Katy ISD Learning Management System (Canvas) to stay current on classroom assignments.

Intermittent School to Home is not a virtual program, such as KVA, and students cannot exceed a total of 20 cumulative days.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationkatyback to schoolschoolcovid 19 variantkaty isdonline learningcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONLINE LEARNING
Parents fight to reverse Katy ISD's decision to end virtual learning
Katy ISD's virtual learning ends for kindergarten through 6th grade
Texas House moves to fund limited virtual learning
Texas House committee OKs funding for virtual learning
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News