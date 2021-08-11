Katy ISD approves virtual learning for K through 6th grade students

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Katy Independent School District says virtual learning is now an option for students enrolled in kindergarten through the sixth grade.The move was approved during Tuesday's board meeting. Katy ISD's Katy Virtual Academy (KVA) online learning program will be open for enrollment Wednesday morning.Parents can begin applying at 10 a.m. and must apply by midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 17, to enroll in the virtual instructional model.Online instruction through KVA will officially begin on Monday, Aug. 30, and extend through Friday, Oct. 15."The KVA Grades K-6 program is being made available for parents of those students who may wish to immunize their child against COVID, but do not currently have the option to do so due to minimum age requirements tied to the current iteration of the vaccine," said the district in a statement.Additional information regarding the program can be found on theAdditional items approved during the meeting include the following:The board approved 10 additional days of paid leave for employees who test positive for COVID. They'll be required to quarantine. The days are in addition to employees' existing leave bank.Katy ISD expanded its employee testing site to include students.The board also approved providing students who are required to isolate due to the virus, or any other medical condition, a learning option where they can access their assignments through the Katy ISD Learning Management System (Canvas) to stay current on classroom assignments.Intermittent School to Home is not a virtual program, such as KVA, and students cannot exceed a total of 20 cumulative days.