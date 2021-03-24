1 hospitalized after fiery crash involving heavy truck shuts down I-10 in Waller County

Crews with the Brookshire Volunteer Fire Department say they responded at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to a crash with a vehicle on fire along I-10 near FM 359.
The department said a person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.
Images from the scene show a heavy truck was also involved.
In a 1:50 p.m. tweet, TxDOT was urging drivers to seek an alternate route.
I-10 eastbound at FM 1489 in Waller County all mainlanes blocked due to heavy truck incident. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/WvHJaFW7XT— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) March 24, 2021
In a 2:55 p.m. update, Brookshire Volunteer FD were urging people in the area to drive with caution.
The cause of the crash and the extent of the hospitalized patient's injuries are not known.
