1 hospitalized after fiery crash involving heavy truck shuts down I-10 in Waller County

I-10 eastbound at FM 1489 in Waller County all mainlanes blocked due to heavy truck incident. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/WvHJaFW7XT — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) March 24, 2021

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person has been hospitalized following a crash on I-10 in Waller County.Crews with the Brookshire Volunteer Fire Department say they responded at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to a crash with a vehicle on fire along I-10 near FM 359.The department said a person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.Images from the scene show a heavy truck was also involved.In a 1:50 p.m. tweet, TxDOT was urging drivers to seek an alternate route.In a 2:55 p.m. update, Brookshire Volunteer FD were urging people in the area to drive with caution.The cause of the crash and the extent of the hospitalized patient's injuries are not known.