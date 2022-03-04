crash

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist on I-10 inbound causing traffic delays

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fatal crash involving a motorcycle has been reported on the Katy Freeway inbound at Mason, causing major delays for the Friday morning commute.

Four right lanes of I-10 eastbound were closed following the wreck. Only one left lane was open as of 8 a.m.

Houston Transtar cameras showed backups growing as traffic barely inched by the scene.

According to Houston Police, the crash involved a large box truck and a motorcycle.



Drivers can take Kingsland Boulevard as an alternate route.

It was unclear exactly what led up to the crash.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncar crashfreewaytraffictraffic accidentcrashtraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Manvel police shoot suspect who tried to run over them, officials say
Cyclist killed while crossing dark area of Hwy 6 in W. Houston
Mother killed after getting out of vehicle following minor crash
Veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California
TOP STORIES
Woman told police she was randomly shot while driving in W. Houston
Transgender woman fled her country only to be murdered in Houston
Woman accused in family's murder attended victims' funeral, judge says
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Warmer for the weekend, but winter is not done with us yet
Family of man shot to death at McDonald's speaks out
Health issues force TX representative to retire from state politics
Show More
Sneak peek at new Diane Sawyer special event, 'The Cult Next Door'
Teen hospitalized after being shot, sheriff's office says
No radiation released at Ukraine nuclear plant amid Russian attacks
Kunis, Kutcher launch GoFundMe for Ukrainians, will match $3M
Turn to Ted gets resident $3,700 refund for Astroworld Fest tickets
More TOP STORIES News