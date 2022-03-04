Fatal crash involving motorcyclist on I-10 inbound causing traffic delays

Westside and VCD Officers are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a large box truck and motorcycle at I-10 and Mason Rd. (Eastbound). Multiple eastbound lanes of I-10 are shutdown. Expect major delays. #hounews #houtraffic



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 4, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fatal crash involving a motorcycle has been reported on the Katy Freeway inbound at Mason, causing major delays for the Friday morning commute.Four right lanes of I-10 eastbound were closed following the wreck. Only one left lane was open as of 8 a.m.Houston Transtar cameras showed backups growing as traffic barely inched by the scene.According to Houston Police, the crash involved a large box truck and a motorcycle.Drivers can take Kingsland Boulevard as an alternate route.It was unclear exactly what led up to the crash.