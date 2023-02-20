21-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of man putting gas in car on Katy Fwy

The driver charged with intoxication manslaughter turned 21 less than two weeks before the deadly crash. Court records show he posted his $50,000 bond.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man who became old enough to drink less than two weeks ago is accused driving while intoxicated and fatally hitting a man who was putting gas in his car on the Katy Freeway.

Marco Antonio Juarez, 21, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

According to Houston police, a black Chrysler 300 and another vehicle were parked on the right shoulder in the 9900 block of the I-10 Katy Freeway, near Memorial City Mall, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The driver of the Chrysler was standing outside of his vehicle, filling it with gas. Police said that's when a Toyota Tundra pickup truck traveling westbound on the freeway hit the man.

The crash pushed the man forward into the back of the second vehicle parked in front of the Chrysler, according to police.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police have not released his identity.

The driver of the second vehicle pulled over on the freeway was not injured, police said.

Investigators determined that the driver of the Tundra, later identified as Juarez, was impaired. He was arrested at the scene and charged.

According to court documents, Juarez posted his $50,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.