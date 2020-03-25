Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves star's mother in coma after showing COVID-19 symptoms

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother is hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma after contracting the new coronavirus.

Towns talked about the condition of his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, early Wednesday on his Instagram page and urged his followers to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing.

Towns said both his parents went to the hospital recently and were tested for the disease. While his father was released and told to quarantine at home, his mother's condition deteriorated to the point where she was put on a ventilator and placed in a coma.

"She just wasn't getting better," Towns said. "Her fever wasn't cutting from 103. It'd maybe go down to 101.9 with the meds then immediately spike back up during the night. She was very uncomfortable. Her lungs were getting worse, cough was getting worse. She was deteriorating in front of our eyes."

Towns said he's trying to remain positive attitude as his family deals with the situation.

"My mother, she's the strongest woman I know and I know she'll beat this," Towns said. "We're going to rejoice when she does."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsminnesotanbacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreaku.s. & worldminnesota timberwolves
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News