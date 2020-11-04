Former UH football player identified as Midtown murder victim

South Central officers are at a shooting at 2850 Fannin. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 4, 2020

We are heartbroken to learn of the senseless killing of Lion Alum Ka'Darian Smith last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of KD's family and friends in this most difficult time. RIP 4 We love you and will miss you! 💚🦁 pic.twitter.com/7P0WEm92sM — Lions Football (@SpringFootball) November 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found shot to death at a high-rise apartment in Midtown Houston has been identified as a former member of the UH Cougars and Spring High School football teams.The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences identified the victim from a deadly shooting early Wednesday as 22-year-old Ka'Darian Smith.According to police, Smith called his friends saying he had been shot on the 12th floor of his apartment complex in the 2800 block of Fannin.The friends arrived to his apartment about 30 minutes later and were able to move him downstairs while they waited on an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.HPD Det. Shawn Overstreet said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Overstreet added there was no sign of forced entry to the apartment and the suspect could be someone the victim knew.So far, police have not identified a motive or any suspects.Later Wednesday morning, the Twitter account of Spring High School's football team posted condolences regarding Smith's death."We are heartbroken to learn of the senseless killing of Lion Alum Ka'Darian Smith last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of KD's family and friends in this most difficult time. RIP 4 We love you and will miss you!" the football team's Twitter account said.ABC13 has also learned from a best friend of Smith's mother that he once played for the University of Houston Cougars.Eyewitness News has reached out to the UH Athletics Department for a statement about Smith's death. We are awaiting comment Wednesday night.