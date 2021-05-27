9-year-old boy accidentally shoots 7-year-old brother in SW Houston, HPD says

Shooting Scene: 600 E. Anderson Rd. Southwest Patrol Officers are on the scene of a shooting where a juvenile male was shot. The complainant was taken to an area hospital. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 26, 2021

Initial information is 7 year old male was accidentally shot by 9 year old brother. 7 year old is expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/csshpSIgPQ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 27, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It is unclear if anyone will face charges after police say a 9-year-old boy shot his little brother.The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on E. Anderson Road near Hopper in southwest Houston.Police say the 9-year-old accidentally shot his 7-year-old brother while the two were playing with a gun.The 7-year-old is expected to survive.It's not clear how the 9-year-old brother got the gun.