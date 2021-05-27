child shot

9-year-old boy accidentally shoots 7-year-old brother in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It is unclear if anyone will face charges after police say a 9-year-old boy shot his little brother.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on E. Anderson Road near Hopper in southwest Houston.



Police say the 9-year-old accidentally shot his 7-year-old brother while the two were playing with a gun.

The 7-year-old is expected to survive.

It's not clear how the 9-year-old brother got the gun.

