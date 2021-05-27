9-year-old boy accidentally shoots 7-year-old brother in SW Houston, HPD says

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on E. Anderson Road near Hopper in southwest Houston.
Shooting Scene: 600 E. Anderson Rd. Southwest Patrol Officers are on the scene of a shooting where a juvenile male was shot. The complainant was taken to an area hospital.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 26, 2021
Police say the 9-year-old accidentally shot his 7-year-old brother while the two were playing with a gun.
The 7-year-old is expected to survive.
It's not clear how the 9-year-old brother got the gun.
Initial information is 7 year old male was accidentally shot by 9 year old brother. 7 year old is expected to survive. 202 pic.twitter.com/csshpSIgPQ— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 27, 2021