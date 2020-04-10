Health & Fitness

Astros Justin Verlander donates first check to Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander says his first paycheck will be donated to the Houston Food Bank.

The decision comes days after Verlander announced that he would donate his weekly paycheck to organizations that are helping combat COVID-19. Each week, Verlander and his wife Kate Upton will pick a nonprofit organization and highlight its work.



Verlander, the American League Cy Young Award winner, is among a group of major leaguers getting $4,775 a day for 60 days, a total of $286,500.

SEE MORE: Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros

Verlander's salary this year is $33 million, which is $177,419 a day for the 186-day season.

Verlander isn't the only Astros player who's helping organizations during the pandemic. Alex Bregman announced the launch of FEEDHOU, which he hopes will raise $1 million to feed Houston residents with food insecurity during the coronavirus.

RELATED:

Astros Justin Verlander donating salary to help combat COVID-19

Alex Bregman launches $1 million food drive to feed Houston

Astros Foundation accepting spare PPE donations at Minute Maid park on April 8

Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers treat Houston Methodist nurses to lunch

Astros' Carlos Correa reminds fans to stay home during COVID-19 pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhouston astroscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
New $100,000 bond set for man who was let out for $50
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Show More
Divorce filings expected to rise during COVID-19
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Montgomery Co. ends COVID-19 stay-home order
More TOP STORIES News