coronavirus texas

Astros Foundation accepting spare PPE donations at Minute Maid Park today

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have personal protective equipment and do not need it, the City of Houston is asking you to donate it to first responders and city employees.

The Astros Foundation, Project C.U.R.E. and Cheniere Energy will be holding a PPE drive today at Minute Maid Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to collect equipment that Houstonians may want to donate.

Janet Thomason, director of national procurement with Project C.U.R.E., said the city is looking for boxes of donations

"Look in your storage rooms, companies. Look in your heart. Donate those items to those who care for us," Thomason said. "We're looking for anything that will help protect our first responders."
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he would like to have a stockpile of well over 1 million N-95 masks for a city the size of Houston.

"This is what Houston is all about. We have some fantastic partners, people who are stepping up each and every day and providing essential supplies for our first responders and healthcare providers," Turner said last week.

EMBED More News Videos

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Mayor Turner gives update on COVID-19, The Astros Foundation PPE donation drive and more.



If you wish to donate, pull up to the ballpark along Crawford Street to drop off the gear.





Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncoronavirus deathscoronavirus testingcoronavirus helpcoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after tough battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News