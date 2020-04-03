Astros Foundation accepting spare PPE donations at Minute Maid Park today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6075494" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Mayor Turner gives update on COVID-19, The Astros Foundation PPE donation drive and more.

Do you have any Personal Protective Equipment? Donate it to 1st responders and municipal employees! You can drop it off at Minute Maid Park today from noon to 3pm#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/w0Ln86vUcO — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) April 8, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have personal protective equipment and do not need it, the City of Houston is asking you to donate it to first responders and city employees.The Astros Foundation, Project C.U.R.E. and Cheniere Energy will be holding a PPE drive today at Minute Maid Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to collect equipment that Houstonians may want to donate.Janet Thomason, director of national procurement with Project C.U.R.E., said the city is looking for boxes of donations"Look in your storage rooms, companies. Look in your heart. Donate those items to those who care for us," Thomason said. "We're looking for anything that will help protect our first responders."Mayor Sylvester Turner says he would like to have a stockpile of well over 1 million N-95 masks for a city the size of Houston."This is what Houston is all about. We have some fantastic partners, people who are stepping up each and every day and providing essential supplies for our first responders and healthcare providers," Turner said last week.If you wish to donate, pull up to the ballpark along Crawford Street to drop off the gear.