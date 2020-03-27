Coronavirus

Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers treat Houston Methodist nurses to lunch

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- To say thank you to the hardworking medical staff on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston Astros stars Carlos Correa and Lance McCullers treated them to lunch.

The baseball stars catered meals for nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital on Thursday, which also would have been Major League Baseball's Opening Day.

Many events have been canceled, and sports leagues, including the NBA, have suspended their seasons due to the outbreak.

MLB has pushed back Opening Day until mid-May at the earliest.

So in the meantime, the guys are using their time wisely to give back.

"Thank you, Lance and Carlos. We love you. We appreciate it," Houston Methodist staff said in a video posted to Correa's Instagram account.

Correa also shared photos of the Chipotle boxes stacked to feed the staff.

"THANK YOU You guys are the real HEROES! Working every single day in the front lines to help the victims of this terrible virus. We appreciate every one of you! Once again, THANK YOU," Correa wrote on Instagram.


But this isn't the first occasion of Astros players doing their part to help keep everyone safe and to help small businesses where they can.

Friday morning, Josh Reddick and Aledyms Diaz were also part of a video thanking all health care workers.

"Stay strong for us as we all stay at home, stay safe, and we try to beat this," Reddick said.



McCullers took to social media in hopes of encouraging Houston residents to patronize area food places with the hashtag #eatlocal.

Correa and teammate third baseman Alex Bregman have also shared messages encouraging fans to stay at home.

Correa targeted millennials in a social media video saying, "I think now is the time to stop only caring about ourselves and start caring about other people."



SEE ALSO: What the Houston Astros are doing for stay at home
