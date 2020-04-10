charity

Alex Bregman launches $1 million food drive to feed Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a pandemic keeping the Astros off the field indefinitely, one of the team's stars is taking the lead to help feed Houstonians in crisis.

Alex Bregman announced the launch of FEEDHOU, which he hopes will raise $1 million to feed Houston residents with food insecurity during the coronavirus.

And to make sure it really gets off the ground, Bregman and Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale have each pitched in $100,000 to the effort.

"Houston is my home, and right now my home is in need," said Bregman.

WATCH: Bregman chats with Mattress Mack on Facebook
The Astros star joined "Mattress Mack" in a video chat on Monday about coronavirus and how it's hit so close to home.



The star third baseman's donation drive is supporting the Houston Food Bank. People can make a donation by texting "FEEDHOU" to 41444, or by visiting the FEEDHOU Alex's Army donation page.

In addition, a Houston-born entertainer is throwing his support to the cause. Paul Wall is recording an album, "Frozen Face - Vol. 3 - FEEDHOU edition," which will be available on music streaming platforms, with streaming proceeds going to the effort.

"I am asking everyone to consider being a member of this army of donors," Bregman adds. "Together, we can show the world the sense of community and resiliency that has come to define just who we are as a city."

