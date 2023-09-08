Balloon release gathering at Cloverland Park interrupted by drive-by shooting, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A balloon release event, which is typically organized to celebrate a loved one's life after his or her death, was interrupted by gunfire at a park on Houston's south side, police said.

The Houston Police Department said it was called out at 7:49 p.m. Thursday to the 3800 block of Hickok Lane, which is where Cloverland Park is located.

Officers, who were responding to reports of a drive-by shooting, learned one person was hit.

Police did not know if that person was taken to the hospital, but they said the victim wound up in the area of Cullen Boulevard and Holloway Street, which is roughly two miles away.

Authorities did not disclose the victim's condition, whether anyone was arrested, or if they're looking for a suspect.

Police did not immediately say who the balloon release was organized for.

The ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted 670 assaults in the last 12 months in the area where Thursday's shooting happened, which includes South Acres, Shamrock Manor, Hillwood, and Cloverland. In terms of homicides, the area reported four in the last year.