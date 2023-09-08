Aaron Rodriguez is charged with murder and aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $400,000 total. The other three suspects were all charged with aggravated kidnapping.

4 people charged in connection to shooting death of man on Highway 146 in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people are charged in connection to a man's murder over Labor Day weekend in Texas City.

Texas City police said officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Highway 146, on the southbound feeder road, in response to shots fired at 4:42 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

At the scene, they found the body of a man on the shoulder of the road, partially in a lane of traffic. The victim, later identified as 40-year-old Juan Alvarez, had been shot multiple times, police said.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Investigators were able to identify four suspects in the death of Alvarez. All four have been arrested and booked into jail.

Aaron Rodriguez, 31, is charged with murder and aggravated kidnapping. His bond was set at $400,000 total for the two charges.

Cassie Lopez and Tara Alise Rodriguez were both charged with aggravated kidnapping and their bonds were set at $250,000 each.

Michael Hernandez was also charged with aggravated kidnapping, but his bond was set at $300,000.

Texas City PD said Aaron and Tara Rodriguez are being held in the Galveston County Jail. Lopez is currently in the Brazoria County Jail and Hernandez is in the Harris County Jail, but police said both will be transferred to Galveston at a later date.

Investigators did not provide further information about the motive or what led up to the deadly shooting.