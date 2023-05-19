'Slap in the face': Woman upset over father's paroled killer serving a fraction of 95-year sentence

Her father's killer was sentenced to 95 years in prison. He was locked up for just a third of that. 13 Investigates dives deeper into the reasons those convicted with murders are serving the full time of their sentence.

13 Investigates learned the rate of offenders applying for and being granted parole rose over a 15-year span.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When a judge sentenced the man who killed Dena Evans' father to 95 years in prison back in 1995, she believed he would spend his life locked up.

After 27 years, Jonathan Deandre Bailey was released. Evans said it feels like a slap in the face.

She was 8 years old when her father, Lawyer Evans Sr., was murdered. She remembers it vividly.

Evans and her brother went to school that day. Her mother went to work.

Her father had several jobs. Evans' father was a barber, schoolteacher, and had previously worked as a Harris County sheriff's deputy.

On Jan. 8, 1992, he didn't make it to work. The father of two spent time at home installing a new answering machine and left what would be his final message to his family.

"I'll talk to you later on today," Lawyer said in the recording. "Bye."

Later that day, he ended up back at home to drop off groceries.

"My theory is they were in the garage waiting for him to come this way and they surprised him," Evans told ABC13, during an interview conducted in the same room her father was killed. "There was furniture turned all the way over in the house. Chairs turned over. Ransacked. My bedroom was ransacked. Everybody's room was ransacked. Everybody's. At some point, they had to have had his gun and held it to his head for him to open that safe."

Evans' brother, who was 14 at the time, got home from school to find his father lying dead in their living room with a gunshot wound to the head.

The young girl's aunt picked her up from school that day and drove her home. She remembers her street being lined with emergency vehicles and her mother breaking down in a way she had never seen before.

Evans said no one would tell her what was going on, including a police officer standing in her driveway.

"I said, 'Excuse me, sir. Is my daddy dead?'" Evans remembered. "He still didn't look at me. He did, but he had to look back up and keep himself together."

She said their world was shattered that day.

The 8-year-old sat at the kitchen table and had dinner while her family cleaned up her father's blood from their living room carpet.

In the days to come, Evans and her mother went to the medical examiner's office, where her father's body was stored.

"I went up to the table right beside him. And I touched his hand arm kind of area, and I said, 'Daddy,' and he didn't say anything to me," Evans said. "I said it again, and he didn't say anything to me. And I guess that's when I really learned what death really was."

About two months went by, and no one had been arrested.

Evans remembers going to school and seeing the Crime Stoppers flyers with her father's picture posted.

Houston police had a break in the case. The family's neighbor, Bailey, who was 15 at the time, was arrested and charged as an adult in his murder. He lived two houses away.

"We knew who he was," Evans said. "If we go outside and we see him, we knew who he was."

The family does not believe he acted alone, but he was the only one charged in the deadly home invasion.

Bailey was convicted of murder in 1995 and sentenced to 95 years in prison.

"For me at the developmental age that I was, it was hope for me, because you did this to my dad - you're going to jail," she said. "I held on to that."

The time finally came for Evans, her mother and her brother to heal mentally and emotionally from the trauma they did not ask for.

The letters from the Texas Board of Pardon and Paroles started coming three years after Bailey was locked up, according to Evans.

Every year since she was 13 years old, Evans and her family wrote to the board asking them to keep their father's killer behind bars.

"You have to open up your trauma, your experience and tell these people, 'Why do I feel like he should stay behind bars,'" Evans said. "What do you mean? What did we have a trial for? What was the purpose of a jury of 12 jurors? What was the purpose of it? What was the purpose of all of that evidence? What was the purpose of all of this testimony? What was the point of the jury deciding you went to this man's house, broke in, stole his gun, ransacked his house, stole out of his safe and then blew his brains all over the wall and left him for dead?"

Despite picking up an additional charge in prison for having a prohibited item in a correctional facility, Bailey, who is now 47 years old, was released on parole this past March.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said he was sent to a facility in northeast Texas, where he is under constant supervision. He also has to wear an ankle monitor.

Evans' family is dumbfounded.

The confusion might not be limited to just Lawyer Evans Sr.'s loved ones. When we see you for Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. on ABC13, 13 Investigates gets to the bottom of why offenders are being released earlier than their full sentence. You'll also learn about something in the system that one criminal justice professor said would outrage the public if they knew.

