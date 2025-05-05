Pride Houston 365 names 2025 Grand Marshal honorees, including 3 in new 'Distinguished' category

See the honorees in action when ABC13 streams the Pride parade live on June 28, in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pride Houston 365 revealed the nine honorees who will serve as its 2025 Grand Marshals, with the individuals and organizations having made "significant contributions to the LGBTQIA+ community and the advancement of equality, representation, and advocacy in Houston and beyond," the non-profit said Monday.

The official 2025 Pride Houston Grand Marshals are:

Daron Yanes - Male Identifying Grand Marshal

Josephine Jones - Female Identifying Grand Marshal

Nakita Bowman - Gender Non-Binary/Non-Conforming Grand Marshal

Jon Rosenthal - Ally Grand Marshal

Tony's Place - Organization Grand Marshal

Hayden Cohen - Trendsetter Grand Marshal

Brandon Mack - Distinguished Grand Marshal

Ana Sanchez - Distinguished Grand Marshal

Lane Lewis - Distinguished Grand Marshal

The honorees were celebrated in person Monday afternoon during Pride Houston 365's Cinco de Mayo event at Axelrad Beer Garden, but that's far from the only time you'll see them.

The grand marshals will appear throughout the year at Pride festivities. It'll all culminate with their participation in this year's Pride Parade, set for Saturday, June 28, in downtown Houston.

ABC13 is the proud media partner of Pride Houston 365 and will stream the parade live.

According to the organization, grand marshals are chosen based on their leadership, impact, and unwavering commitment to visibility and progress for all members of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.

"We're thrilled to recognize this extraordinary group of leaders," said Kerry-Ann Morrison, Director of Community Engagement for Pride Houston 365. "Their stories, service, and voices help shape a more inclusive and empowered future for our community."

Fourteen finalists were first announced in February. Voters chose winners in five categories, including male- and female-identifying, gender nonconforming/nonbinary, ally and organization grand marshals.

The Trendsetter grand marshal will represent the youth/young adult community, and for the first time ever, there are three Distinguished grand marshals.

In November 2024, organizers announced their 2025 theme, "Celebration is Our Legacy," on ABC13.

Now in its 47th year, Pride Houston ranks as the third-largest pride event in the United States and among the top 20 internationally, according to the non-profit.

Pride Houston is volunteer run and organizes celebrations including the Houston Pride Festival and Houston Pride Parade every year in Montrose or downtown.

The first Houston Gay Pride Parade happened back in 1979, commemorating the raid on New York's Stonewall Inn 10 years earlier.

