ABC13 exclusive sit down with Tina Knowles: Hear from Houston's beloved matriarch in her own words

She's known as Queen Bey and Solange's mother, but hear from the true matriarch behind the power.

She's known as Queen Bey and Solange's mother, but hear from the true matriarch behind the power.

She's known as Queen Bey and Solange's mother, but hear from the true matriarch behind the power.

She's known as Queen Bey and Solange's mother, but hear from the true matriarch behind the power.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- She's often identified as Beyoncé and Solange's mom, but there's a lot more to Tina Knowles. After years of being the power behind their explosive concerts, she is taking the front stage alone to talk about her new book, " Matriarch."

ABC13's Melanie Lawson spoke exclusively to the woman known as "Miss Tina" about her life, her work, and her family.

She says the idea for a book first came from a conversation with her famous daughter after she started researching their ancestors.

"One day, Beyoncé was telling me that I needed to leave these stories for her now six grandchildren," Knowles said. And I thought, wow, I need to do that."

SEE ALSO: Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé and Solange, opens up on breast cancer diagnosis and recovery



"So it started as me, just leaving it for my grandchildren," she continues, "And then it evolved into a memoir."

She wanted to have control over its content.

"It's really important for me to tell my story and not someone else to tell it. Yeah, obviously, in my family, people are making up stories and lies every day," she says.

Her book starts with memories of growing up in a segregated Galveston and then Houston. But while African-American kids weren't allowed to go to most beaches, she remembers it as a happy childhood, protected by her family.

Then, she began looking into her family history.

"As I delved into it, I realized that her mother and the mother before her, I just came from a line of very strong, capable women. I've come from a long line of seamstresses."

However, there are some stunning revelations in her book that she wants to share with other women.

Knowles has always prided in being a private person, so it was shocking to many of her fans to hear that she was diagnosed with cancer last year.

"So I went in, and they found it and asked me: 'When did you have your last mammogram? 'I realized that during the pandemic, I'd missed it, and when I went in, I had stage one breast cancer. What I found out was I could've had stage zero cancer had I gone in for my mammogram. So I kind of got busy with life, which women tend to do."

She's now cancer-free and ready to take the stage to talk about her own life.

SEE HERE: Houston's Tina Knowles makes stop in hometown for new book tour starting in April



Another surprise in the book is that Knowles talked about her divorce from her first husband, Houston businessman Matthew Knowles, after years of infidelity.

Though the two built a dynasty, Knowles says time was the determining factor.

"It was just time. It was time I chose myself."

Even the shocking news that he'd fathered a child with another woman was a bridge too far, Knowles said, even though they'd reconciled for a brief time.

"The final straw was, you know, we have been getting along really well, and then there was a final straw. There was a final bout of infidelity, and that was just like, OK, that's it, and you know, I just never really looked back from that time."

As she's known, Miss Tina has embraced her role as matriarch of her superstar family, as the force behind the scenes. With very little money, she used her seamstress skills to design costumes and do hair and makeup for her girls in Destiny's Child, even when some were critical of her outfits.

" I mean, I grew up poor, but my mom and grandmother taught me how to do a lot with just a little and turn it into something beautiful. Which is one of the reasons I started designing clothes for the girls.

While the iconic looks will be marveled at for years, Knowles says she looks back at some of them and questions them.

"Some of them were pretty outrageous," she said.

Record company executives weren't sure the outfits were appropriate. While other women on stage dressed to match the hip-hop world, she opted for big hair and glamour.

"They felt like the girls looked like Motown," she laughed. "We like Motown. So that's intentional!"

But the bottom line? Even though the designers and the people in fashion were saying, "Oh, that's hideous. That's so terrible." The fans were coming up and saying, "Oh my God, when are you going to do a clothing line?"

She usually is with Beyoncé for the first week of her concert tour for Cowboy Carter, which kicked off last week.

The 2025 Album of the Year winner packed the house at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on the first night of her latest tour.

SEE ALSO: Beyoncé announces 'Cowboy Carter' tour



But she's not getting a lot of love from the country music industry. In fact, many have been openly hostile.

"It's sad to me, but it didn't surprise me that she was not welcomed with open arms because you know she had that experience going to a show and was not welcomed at all. "(This) motivated her to delve into the history and to do that record because that record is history.

The matriarch stopped in Sugar Land on Monday to discuss her book with Destiny's Child alumna and musician Kelly Rowland.

RELATED: Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' highlights challenges for Black artists in country industry

For more, click the player above for the full ABC13 interview with Tina Knowles.

