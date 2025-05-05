River Oaks fatal shooting involving security guard, burglary suspect will go to grand jury, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will review a case involving a deadly shooting between a security guard and a burglary suspect in the River Oaks area over the weekend.

The Houston Police Department said it happened in the 3200 block of San Felipe Street before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, a River Oaks security officer was responding to a burglary in the area. Once the officer located the suspect, police said he pursued him on foot. As he tried to detain him, the suspect allegedly resisted and fired a pistol at the security officer, hitting his protective vest.

HPD said the security officer then returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect then tried to take off on foot and fired his weapon a second time, hitting the security officer in the shoulder.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Security guard officer injured, burglary suspect dead after shooting in River Oaks area, HPD says

Additional officers arrived at the scene and found the security officer with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

The suspect was also found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound but was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Commissioner Lesley Briones sent the following statement to ABC13 on Sunday following the shooting:

"This afternoon, we received reports of a security officer who was shot while protecting the community. He was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and is currently in stable condition. I am deeply grateful to everyone who puts themselves in harm's way to keep our families safe. My heart is with this security officer's family and our entire law enforcement community."

Police said that after consulting the district attorney's office, it was determined that the case would go to a grand jury.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.