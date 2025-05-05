Suspect shoots himself at end of chase involving stolen vehicle near Highway 290, HCSO says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase involving a stolen vehicle came to an end near US-290 and Becker Road Monday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect vehicle came to a stop at that intersection, and the driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly shot himself.

According to Gonzalez, Life Flight was responding to the scene.

No injuries to law enforcement were reported.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.