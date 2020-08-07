Job search help available for minority communities in Houston

Hispanic and Black unemployment remains higher than other ethnicities at 12.9 and 14.6 percent, respectively. In the Houston area, there is help for those communities.
If you're looking for help, experts recommend reaching out to SER Houston, the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans, Community Family Center, Houston Area Urban League, and Change Happens.
At SER Houston, the agency helps with job training and placement. Despite the pandemic, help is still available. The agency has switched to virtual and social distance learning.
Classes are free to those who qualify. The group said there's been a shift after the past few months.
It's seeing more educated individuals looking for help than ever before.
A sign of the times. Here’s a 2020 @SERHouston grad ceremony. The organization helps low-income families, primarily Hispanic, find jobs. After getting job numbers today, I’m exploring what help and opportunities are available to the minority communities for @abc13houston at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/9Rrb43hwCK— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) August 7, 2020
As far as the national July jobs report, there are indications as to which industries are doing well. Leisure and hospitality jobs rose by 592,000. Government jobs rose by 301,000, mainly in the education field.
Retail is hiring too, adding 258,000 jobs in July. The biggest gains in retail were in clothing stores.
An industry not doing well is mining, which includes oil and gas. The industry shed 7,000 jobs, and has lost 127,000 since January.
