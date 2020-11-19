HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been a year full of layoffs and job losses, but there are some businesses that are expanding during the pandemic. Several transportation jobs here in Houston are thriving and hiring.
It's no surprise ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft have been hurt by COVID-19, but a brand-new Texas-based ride-share service is growing.
Alto launched in Houston last month, and it's seeing increasing demand, thanks to its focus on clean and sanitized rides, complete with HEPA air filters and plexiglass barriers.
RELATED: Innovative Texas-based ride-share rolls into Houston with new cars and delivery service
The company is hiring, adding to its Houston fleet, and launching in Los Angeles later this year.
The robotics company Nuro is also expanding in Houston.
Nuro delivers groceries and prescriptions from Kroger and CVS across six Houston zip codes. The company uses Toyota Priuses to make deliveries, but it plans to go fully autonomous with its "R2 unmanned vehicles" to minimize interaction.
The company is currently hiring in Houston and in Mountain View, California.
SEE MORE: Free, driverless prescription drug delivery coming to Houston with Nuro
App delivery services are also booming.
Delivery giant DoorDash is planning to sell its stock to the public. It reflects the explosion in demand during the pandemic.
There are more than 1 million "dashers" who deliver food in the US, Canada, and Australia, and it's planning to expand into new markets.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Transportation jobs still hiring during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News