Free, driverless prescription drug delivery coming to roll out in Houston with Nuro

HOUSTON, Texas -- The latest partnership from California-based Nuro, which has a fleet of driverless vehicles in Houston, means prescription drug delivery to certain parts of Houston.

Rhode Island-based CVS Pharmacy will offer the delivery option for prescriptions and essentials for free beginning in June for three ZIP codes near a CVS location in Bellaire [5430 Bissonnet St.].

"We are seeing an increased demand for prescription delivery," says Ryan Rumbarger, senior vice president of store operations at CVS Health, in a release. "We want to give our customers more choice in how they can quickly access the medications they need when it's not convenient for them to visit one of our pharmacy locations."

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

The video above is from a previous story.
