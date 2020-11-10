Society

JJ Watt releases new shoes for women to help charity

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sneakerheads have a new shoe to look forward to after Houston Texans JJ Watt dropped his first shoe for women.

In a tweet, Watt announced he designed the sneaker alongside his "queen" Kealia Ohai Watt, a soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars.



He said the only choice for the color was gold. The laces read, "Dream Big, Work Hard."

Watt said for every pair purchased, he will be donating a pair to Mission of Yahweh Women's Shelter in Houston.

He also made the guys happy with their own version of the shoe.



And it appears several people just had to have them as they rushed to place their order.




