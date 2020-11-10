JJ Watt releases new shoes for women to help charity

In a tweet, Watt announced he designed the sneaker alongside his "queen" Kealia Ohai Watt, a soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars.
I could not be more excited to finally announce the first ever JJ IV created specifically for women!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 10, 2020
Designed alongside my queen @KealiaOhai, there was only one natural color choice: Gold
For every pair purchased, we will be donating a pair to Mission of Yahweh Women’s Shelter. pic.twitter.com/w3c9kpggXM
He said the only choice for the color was gold. The laces read, "Dream Big, Work Hard."
Watt said for every pair purchased, he will be donating a pair to Mission of Yahweh Women's Shelter in Houston.
He also made the guys happy with their own version of the shoe.
👑👑— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 10, 2020
JJ IV
“His & Hers”
Available Nowhttps://t.co/FfXs88Apfq pic.twitter.com/cmzgYIvMMq
And it appears several people just had to have them as they rushed to place their order.
I'm not a big sneaker fan (I only own 1 pair) but THESE new JJ IV are SWEEEET 😍 @JJWatt you have a new customer https://t.co/LHuXxvd4eH— Aysun Taylor (@AysunTaylor) November 10, 2020
SEE RELATED STORIES:
How JJ Watt surprised a die-hard Texans fan in the hospital
Here's how JJ Watt is helping those in need during COVID-19 pandemic
J.J. Watt meets 12-year-old fan featured in heartwarming video