Teen patient at Children's Memorial Hermann gets surprise of a lifetime from JJ Watt

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This story will certainly make you smile.A 17-year-old patient at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital received a special message from Texans star J.J. Watt.Stu has Trisomy 14 Mosaic but doesn't let it overshadow his love for football.He recently had emergency surgery, and two weeks later, he got a surprise he'll never forget."Stu, what's going on? This is J.J. Watt," said Watt in a video recording he made for Stu.The teen is a manager for his school's football team and a huge Texans fan.Watt goes on to thank Stu for his support and wishes him well in his recovery.The video was posted on the Children's Memorial Hermann hospital Twitter page and received hundreds of comments.One user wrote, "STU!!!!!! Your smile in contagious! Keep being a bright light!!!! This made my day!!!!!!"The teen is reportedly recovering well.