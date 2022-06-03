Former Houston sports stars JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt expecting their 1st child

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5935182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CONGRATS! The happy couple tied the knot in a surprise Bahamas ceremony on Valentine's weekend.

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt, star athletes who once played their hearts out for Houston sports fans, are shifting to new positions: mom and dad.The couple, whose romance began in H-Town, revealed they would be first-time parents through photos posted to their social media accounts."Could not be more excited," J.J., the former Houston Texans star, tweeted along with photos of he, Kealia, and her baby bump.Ohai Watt, a former Houston Dash star, hinted in a tweet at an October due date for their baby's arrival. However, they didn't make known whether they would have a boy or a girl.Watt, 33, and Ohai, 30, married in February 2020 after an engagement the previous year. Before that, the couple had been dating since 2016.Of course, both have moved on past their days in Houston. Watt will enter his second year with the Arizona Cardinals. Ohai remains with the Chicago Red Stars, whom acquired the NWSL star from the Dash in 2020.