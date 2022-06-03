Former Houston sports stars JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt expecting their 1st child

The couple, whose romance began in H-Town, revealed they would be first-time parents through photos posted to their social media accounts.
"Could not be more excited," J.J., the former Houston Texans star, tweeted along with photos of he, Kealia, and her baby bump.
could not be more excited.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 2, 2022
💙❤️@KealiaOhai pic.twitter.com/rVFPPsINXM
Ohai Watt, a former Houston Dash star, hinted in a tweet at an October due date for their baby's arrival. However, they didn't make known whether they would have a boy or a girl.
Oct 2022🤍 pic.twitter.com/MJrYEMytiU— Kealia Ohai Watt (@KealiaOhai) June 2, 2022
Watt, 33, and Ohai, 30, married in February 2020 after an engagement the previous year. Before that, the couple had been dating since 2016.
Of course, both have moved on past their days in Houston. Watt will enter his second year with the Arizona Cardinals. Ohai remains with the Chicago Red Stars, whom acquired the NWSL star from the Dash in 2020.
