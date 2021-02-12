JJ Watt announces he's leaving the Houston Texans

The #Texans are releasing star JJ Watt, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- J.J. Watt, the face of the Houston Texans since 2011, is leaving the only NFL team he has played for.In a Twitter video Friday morning, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year announced that he sat down with the McNair family and asked for his release."I came here 10 years ago as a kid from Wisconsin had never really been to Texas before," Watt said. "And now I can't imagine my life without Texas in the way that you guys have treated me."He went on to explain his love for the City of Houston."The City of Houston has been unbelievable to me it's where I met my wife. It's where I've met lifelong friends," he said.Although Watt did not detail his future plans, he said he was looking forward to a "new opportunity.""Change is never easy, especially when it involves the ones you love. J.J.'s impact on not only our organization, but the entire Houston community, is unlike any player in our franchise's history," said Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair in a release. "I told J.J. earlier this week that we will forever consider him a Texan. We take solace in knowing that this is not a goodbye but a 'see you soon.' For now, we will build upon the foundation that J.J. created here and forge ahead with our unwavering mission to bring a championship to our city, create memorable experiences for our fans and do great things for Houston."Watt was a first-round pick of the Texans out of the University of Wisconsin in 2011.