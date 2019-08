JJ Watt gives 2-year update on how Hurricane Harvey donation money is being spent

Hurricane Harvey Relief:

Two Year Update. pic.twitter.com/7UgjPfu6fy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 29, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos ABC13 INVESTIGATES: Gov't relief money not coming fast enough

The cleanup, repair and rebuilding of over 600 homes.



The recovery and rebuilding of over 420 childcare centers and after-school programs, serving over 16,000 children.





The distribution of over 26,000,000 meals to those affected.



Physical and mental health services to over 6,500 individuals.



Distribution of medicine to over 10,000 patients.

Hurricane Harvey Relief:

One Year Update pic.twitter.com/eSiOG4TT26 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2018

There are 2.3 million people in Houston alone, Kim. I apologize that we aren’t able to reach every single person, it’s simply not possible. We’ve rebuilt homes & day cares, provided food & medical care and our work is far from finished! I promise we’re doing the best we can!!! https://t.co/X0Uj8chCRu — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 28, 2018

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt released Thursday his 2-year update on the contributions made to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund through his Justin J. Watt Foundation.Watt started the fundraiser to aid in recovery efforts as the storm ravaged the city in 2017. Overall, his foundation said the fund raised $41.6 million , making it the largest crowd-sourced fundraiser in history.Watt shared what that money has gone toward in the two years since the storm:- clean up, repair and rebuilding of over 1,183 homes- recovery and rebuilding of over 971 childcare enters and after school programs, serving over 108,731 children- the distribution of over 239,000,000 meals to those affected- physical and mental health services to over 8,900 individuals- distribution of 337,000 prescriptions to low-income and uninsured patientsWatt partnered with the following eight nonprofits to distribute the resources: All Hands and Hearts, Americares, Boys & Girls Clubs, Baker Ripley, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and SBP.Last year, which was also the first year since the storm, Watt released a similar breakdown of the recovery efforts."There's a tremendous amount of responsibility that comes with the situation I was in," Watt said last year. "Obviously, I wasn't planning on being in such a wild situation from the start."In the first year, Watt distributed 81 percent of the millions he raised. He says he didn't spend any money administering the fund."We did loads and loads of research and spent hours and hours doing phone calls, meetings and talking with everybody and gathering as much information as we could so we could do it the right way," Watt said.The funds raised last year were used for the following:Watt has also faced criticism from some people who have questioned his Harvey recovery efforts, including from an adult cake maker."But do we know where any of the money went, because I can't find one person that got any help from the JJ Watt foundation for Hurricane Harvey and I know JJ's a great man," she tweeted from the Adult Cakes by Kim account.Watt responded, telling her they are doing the best they can."There are 2.3 million people in Houston alone, Kim. I apologize that we aren't able to reach every single person, it's simply not possible. We've rebuilt homes & day cares, provided food & medical care and our work is far from finished! I promise we're doing the best we can!!!"She later clarified saying she wasn't trying to dis Watt, but wanted to ask the question.Last year, Watt wrote an open letter on the overwhelming generosity of others in the face of Harvey's devastation:Additional information about the JJ Watt Foundation can be found at