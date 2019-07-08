What fans get when JJ Watt says 'ask me anything'

Favorite Astro: "Jose Altuve, of course," Watt said. (Sorry, Bregman.) The superstar pair have a well-documented friendship off the field. The two were even named co-Sportpersons of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

When is his cheat day?

Favorite things about Texas:

What he would do if the NFL wasn't his dayjob:

Key to his workouts:

Favorite restaurant in Houston:

Favorite place to travel:

How he takes his coffee:

Favorite book:

Favorite things about Kealia Ohai:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What do we already know about J.J. Watt?We know he's charitable, that his golf game is, we'll say, on par, and Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai is his future wife.So what more would you want to know about the Houston Texans star that isn't already out in the open?No. 99 opened the floor to his 3.6 million followers through an Instagram Stories "ask me anything" on Sunday.While celebrating his grandmother's birthday, he shifted his focus to an "ask me a question" prompt, and fans took advantage.Throughout the day, Watt answered questions on a wide range of subjects, including his health and fitness routine, his favorite thing about Texas, what he would do if he wasn't playing football, what inspires him, how he takes his coffee, and what he eats.Here's a sampling of what he answered:If you want to know more about J.J. Watt, check out the