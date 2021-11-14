jill biden

First Lady Jill Biden visits Houston in push to get kids vaccinated

First lady visits Houston in push for kids to get COVID vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- First lady Dr. Jill Biden is expected in Houston Sunday in a visit she had planned at Texas Children's Hospital, according to White House officials.

Dr. Biden will be visiting a COVID-19 clinic at the hospital. It's all part of a national tour to encourage parents to get their children, ages 5 to 11, vaccinated.

A recent poll found that fewer than one in three parents are willing to have their children vaccinated immediately.

Dr. Biden will be joined by Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general.

The first lady visited Houston back in June during an effort to encourage adults to get the vaccine.

