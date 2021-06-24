coronavirus texas

Jill Biden to make stop in Houston as part of vaccination push

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- First lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in Texas next week as part of a national tour to help encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden and Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be visiting Houston on Tuesday, June 29, after touring the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The following day, the two will then head over to Phoenix.

It's unclear what Houston vaccine sites Biden and Emhoff will be visiting. These trips are part of the Biden administration's push for more vaccinations.

On Tuesday, the first lady visited Mississippi, which has consistently ranked among the U.S. states with the fewest number of residents vaccinated against the virus.

Approximately 30% of Mississippi's total population is fully vaccinated, according to the state's department of health.

In Texas, about 57% of the state's population have been vaccinated. More than 11 million residents are listed as fully vaccinated.

For the latest Texas COVID vaccine data, visit the state's health department website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
