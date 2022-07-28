Judge denies bond for man accused of kidnapping ex and killing her new boyfriend

A man accused of shooting the new boyfriend of his child's mother to death at an apartment on Holly Hall is still on the run.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of killing the new boyfriend of his children's mother near the Texas Medical Center has been arrested, according to police.

Jerry Williams, 47, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. In a court appearance Thursday morning, a judge denied bond.

It was unclear exactly where Williams was arrested.

Houston police responded to a shooting call at an apartment in the 2600 block of Holly Hall Street around 8:25 a.m. on July 20.

At the scene, police found the victim, identified as 37-year-old Jeremy Johnson, on the floor of the bedroom. He had been shot in the face and was wrapped in bedsheets, police said.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators noted that they did not find any fired shell casings in the apartment.

After an initial investigation, police learned that Williams had entered his ex-girlfriend's apartment and shot Johnson during a verbal exchange.

The woman and Johnson were reportedly asleep when Williams barged in. It was unclear exactly how Williams got inside.

Williams and the woman reportedly have two daughters together.

After the shooting, police said Williams forced the woman to leave in his vehicle and drive to the Heatherwood Apartments.

At the apartments, Williams reportedly met with an unknown Black woman and gave her the gun he used in the shooting. Police said he told the woman to "get rid" of the weapon.

Then, investigators said Williams, his ex-girlfriend and another man went back to the Holly Hall apartment. Williams reportedly told his ex to get rid of the evidence, but she and the other man refused to help.

That's when Williams bagged the bloodied linens, stopped at a gas station, and purchased gas, according to investigators.

Police said Williams then drove to a secluded roadway, emptied the linens from trash bags, and poured gasoline on them.

When Williams was out of the vehicle, police said the woman jumped in the driver's seat and drove away.

She told police she dropped the unknown man back off at the Heatherwood Apartments before going to her cousin's house.

Then, she called police.

The children that the woman and Williams share were not inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, police said.

