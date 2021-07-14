HPD arrests man accused of pulling gun on driver on freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made in a road rage incident caught on video in which a driver was seen pointing a gun at another driver on a Houston freeway.According to the Houston Police Department, 66-year-old Jerry Calliejo was arrested Tuesday, just two hours after a police report was filed. He's been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.The driver who recorded the incident, who wished to remain anonymous, said he or she was trying to switch lanes on the East Loop on Sunday in order to get on the North Freeway.The driver said the suspect, who police believe is Calliejo, would not let them switch lanes.That's when the driver slowed down and got behind the suspect. Almost immediately, the driver said the suspect slammed on his brakes, forcing the driver to swerve to avoid a crash."I see him still behind me going through cars trying to, I guess, come up next to me and that's when I pulled my phone out and I see that he had a gun," the driver said.The driver was able to capture the other motorist on video holding the gun in his hand and hanging it out of the window of his car."People need to be aware that something as simple as switching lanes, without that person wanting you to, can aggravate them and have them pull out a gun on you," the driver said.Calliejo was issued a $20,000 bond and has since bonded out. He's expected back in court on Thursday, July 15.In data obtained by ABC13 on Monday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office took 82 reports of road rage in 2019, 63 in 2020 and so far in 2021, they have taken 57.Those reports do not include aggravated assaults or homicides."It's making it harder for people like you or me to drive and go to work or do errands without maybe upsetting someone to the point that they want to take your life," the sheriff's office said.