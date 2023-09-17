Man arrested after physically assaulting 2 and threatening to kill constable deputies, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested after assaulting two people and threatening to kill deputies in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Jeremy Gilmore, 43, is charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer, injury to disabled, and assault, according to Precinct 4.

On Sept. 14, constable deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 10500 block of Willow Park View.

When deputies arrived, they learned that Gilmore allegedly physically assaulted a person with a disability and a woman during an argument.

As deputies attempted to detain Gilmore, he began to physically resist by kicking, pushing, and spitting at deputies.

There was a brief struggle, but Gilmore was eventually detained. It's then that Precinct 4 said he threatened to kill the deputies on scene.

According to Precinct 4, Gilmore's bond was set at $100,000.